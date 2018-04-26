Hawaiian Telcom Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter 2018

HONOLULU, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM), Hawai‘i's leading fiber-based integrated communications provider, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2018 results before market opening on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The Company will not host a conference call to discuss these financial results due to the pending merger with Cincinnati Bell.



About Hawaiian Telcom



Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM), headquartered in Honolulu, is Hawai‘i's Technology Leader, providing integrated communications, broadband, data center and entertainment solutions for business and residential customers. With roots in Hawai‘i beginning in 1883, the Company offers a full range of services including Internet, video, voice, wireless, data network solutions and security, colocation, and managed and cloud services supported by the reach and reliability of its next generation fiber network and a 24/7 state-of-the-art network operations center. With employees statewide sharing a commitment to innovation and a passion for delivering superior service, Hawaiian Telcom provides an Always OnSM customer experience. For more information, visit hawaiiantel.com.

Investor Contact: Ngoc Nguyen (808) 546-3475 ngoc.nguyen@hawaiiantel.com Media Contact: Su Shin (808) 546-2344 su.shin@hawaiiantel.com