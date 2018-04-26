The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Medicine, May 10th in New York City
Computerized brain implants. Robotic prosthetics. Our DNA, decoded. A lineup of leading medical researchers, executives and doctors on how the marriage of technology and biology will change the way we live and age.
Confirmed speakers include:
Kevin Esvelt | Assistant Professor, MIT Media Lab
Naveen Jain | Founder and CEO, Viome
Joanne Smith | President and CEO, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Jill Hagenkord | Chief Medical Officer, Color
Kari Stefansson | President, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, deCODE genetics
John Carreyrou | Investigative Reporter, The Wall Street Journal
J. Craig Venter | Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Human Longevity Inc.
Justin C. Sanchez | Director, Biological Technologies Office (BTO), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Johnny Matheny | Founder, Starfish Foundation for Advanced Prosthetics
For the most up to date information on programming, please visit:
https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/medicine/
About the Festival:
The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 100 thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, design, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.
Hosted by top Journal editors the pioneering festival takes place May 8-10, 2018, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, field trips, and demonstrations, as well as exhibits inside the Festival's Innovation Hub.