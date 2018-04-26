Market Overview

The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Medicine, May 10th in New York City

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2018 1:47pm   Comments
NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WSJ_1863180.png



Members of the press: For more information on complimentary press passes, please email: steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com and jessica.mara@dowjones.com

Computerized brain implants. Robotic prosthetics. Our DNA, decoded. A lineup of leading medical researchers, executives and doctors on how the marriage of technology and biology will change the way we live and age.

Confirmed speakers include:

Kevin Esvelt | Assistant Professor, MIT Media Lab

Naveen Jain | Founder and CEO, Viome

Joanne Smith | President and CEO, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Jill Hagenkord | Chief Medical Officer, Color

Kari Stefansson | President, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, deCODE genetics

John Carreyrou | Investigative Reporter, The Wall Street Journal

J. Craig Venter | Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Human Longevity Inc.

Justin C. Sanchez | Director, Biological Technologies Office (BTO), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Johnny Matheny | Founder, Starfish Foundation for Advanced Prosthetics

For the most up to date information on programming, please visit:
https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/medicine/

About the Festival:
The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 100 thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, design, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.

Hosted by top Journal editors the pioneering festival takes place May 8-10, 2018, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, field trips, and demonstrations, as well as exhibits inside the Festival's Innovation Hub.

