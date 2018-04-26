Targazyme Presents TZ-102 Cancer Immunotherapy Preclinical Results at the World Orphan Drug Congress

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targazyme, Inc. a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel enzyme technologies and products to improve clinical efficacy outcomes for cancer immunotherapy and stem cell transplantation, announced today that it will present TZ-102 T-cell Therapy preclinical study results for lung, breast and blood cancer at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2018 at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD.



The presentation titled, "TZ-102: Potential for Transforming CAR-T & TCR T-Cell Delivery to Tumors & Enhancing Intra-Tumor Penetration for Improved Efficacy Outcomes" will be given by Bruce Daugherty, PhD., Targazyme's VP/Acting Chief Scientific Officer at the World Orphan Drug Congress on Thursday, April 26 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

Dr. Daugherty commented, "Our exciting preclinical testing results show that fucosylation of T-cells by TZ-102 increases T-Cell migration to tumor sites, improves intra-tumor penetration, enhances cytotoxicity and anti-tumor activity in preclinical cancer models."

‘This profound data generated with our partners at MD Anderson Cancer Center and University of Pennsylvania Medical Center points to the potential for TZ-102 to one day enable our cancer patients to be treated successfully with their own TZ-102 treated genetically modified T-cells, hopefully without chemotherapy, radiation or surgery,' said Lynnet Koh, Chief Executive Officer of Targazyme.

About Targazyme, Inc.

Targazyme Inc. is a San Diego-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel enzyme-based platform technologies and products to improve clinical efficacy outcomes for cell therapy, immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, stem cell transplantation, gene therapy and regenerative medicine.

The Company's clinical-grade fucosyltransferase enzymes and small molecule products (TZ-101 and TZ-102) are off-the-shelf biologic products used at the point-of-care to treat therapeutic cells immediately before infusion into the patient using a simple procedure that is easily incorporated into existing medical practice. The Company has received worldwide patents, multiple FDA orphan drug designations, has an open investigational new drug application (IND) with multiple ongoing clinical studies and a Phase 3 Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the FDA, and numerous major medical/scientific awards and grants.

Targazyme has partnerships and collaborations with Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Florida Biologix, as well as various medical research institutions including the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, Einstein Medical Center, Duke University Medical Center, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Texas Transplant Institute, Case Western/University Hospitals, Scripps Hospitals, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, UCLA Medical Center, Stanford University Medical Center, University of Minnesota Medical Center, University of California San Diego, Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, Indiana University, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and New York Blood Center. Learn more at http://www.targazyme.com.