The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Artificial Intelligence, May 8th in New York City

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018



AI is being compared to electricity for its transformational power, and these discussions and interactive presentations will demonstrate how machine learning will touch every aspect of our lives.

Confirmed speakers include:



Gary Marcus | Professor of Psychology and Neural Science, New York University

Garry Kasparov | Author, "Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins"; former World Chess Champion

Nicole Eagan | CEO, Darktrace

Kate Crawford | Co-Founder, AI Now Institute; Distinguished Research Professor, NYU; Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research New York

David Siegel | Co-Chairman, Two Sigma Investments

Sean Gourley | Founder and CEO, Primer

Amy Webb | Founder, Future Today Institute; Professor, NYU Stern School of Business

Jeffrey Wright | Award-Winning Actor

About the Festival:

The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 100 thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, design, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.

Hosted by top Journal editors the pioneering festival takes place May 8-10, 2018, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, field trips, and demonstrations, as well as exhibits inside the Festival's Innovation Hub.