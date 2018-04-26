One Horizon Subsidiary 123Wish Featured in Forbes Magazine

LONDON and LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHGI) announced today that its majority-owned subsidiary 123Wish and its CEO and co-Founder, Natalia Diaz Weissman, have been featured in Forbes, giving attention to 123Wish's Instagram marketing plan featuring leading celebrities, influencers, athletes, entrepreneurs, tastemakers and brands.



In the article, "4 Entrepreneurs Share Which Social Media Outlet Garners The Most Business," [https://www.forbes.com/sites/jiawertz/2018/04/24/4-entrepreneurs-share-which-social-media-outlet-garners-the-most-business/#3cc58b2b4a21], it is noted that Instagram has more than 300 million daily active Stories users, which has tripled in the last year, and that ‘Insta Stories' resonate with today's consumers who are drawn to this new form of advertising, which is more organic and appealing.

The Forbes author, Jia Wertz, focuses on 123Wish as exemplary of the opportunity to reach future customers on Instagram and in particular using Insta Stories, writing: "123Wish, an app that curates experiences from celebrities, influencers and entrepreneurs, has done exactly that."

123Wish CEO and co-Founder Natalia Diaz Weissman is quoted as follows in the Forbes article talking about one of the several celebrity experiences that have already been launched:

"We received 400,000 total visits, raised $20,000 for charity and registered 5,000 new users by partnering with an influencer to promote his 123wish campaign via Insta Story. The influencer created a short video promoting their experience by prompting their fans to swipe up for a chance to win a date with them and help support Parkinson's disease [research]. The influencer directed their swipe up link to our platform and tagged our Instagram account."

Regarding the rapid growth of the 123Wish business, One Horizon Group CEO and Founder Mark White said, "We have successfully launched 123Wish experiences and gathered substantial data and we remain confident in our business model. The metrics are outstanding and consumer response has been incredible and we are now generating thousands of new app downloads every week. We intend to provide a more complete update regarding this business in the near future."

The 123Wish app is available on iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) for a monthly subscription fee of $1.99. For more information, please visit: www.123wish.com

About 123Wish, Inc.

123Wish is an experience-based platform that provides everyone a chance to play and win incredible and unique experiences from the world's most renowned celebrities, influencers, athletes, designers, artists and trending brands while supporting a diverse range of charities. It's a marketplace where you have access to once-in-a-lifetime associations. There are many different types of experiences from cooking lessons, chef's table, VIP concert tickets, meetings with top executives, and more. If you can imagine it, you can experience it.

123Wish includes in its investors TGZ Capital, a venture fund founded by Gen Z entrepreneur Patrick Finnegan and social media super influencers, Jake Paul and Cameron Dallas.

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

123Wish is majority-owned by One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHGI), a media and technology acquisition company, which also owns LOVE MEDIA HOUSE, a full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business, and an Asia-based secure messaging business. For more information, please visit: www.onehorizoninc.com.

