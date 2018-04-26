Guerbet announces the acquisition of a new microsphere technology to strengthen its interventional imaging range

Acquisition of a technology developed by Occlugel, a French company specialized in the R&D of microspheres used in embolization;



This new technology will round out Guerbet's Interventional Imaging solutions and create synergies with the Accurate range of anti-reflux microcatheters.

Villepinte (France), April 26, 2018 (18:00 CEST) - Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire a laboratory-stage technology developed by Occlugel, a French company specialized in the R&D of microspheres used in embolization.

This acquisition is line with the GEAR 2023 strategic plan, and is one of two acquisitions planned by the end of this financial year.

"We are very pleased to integrate this new microsphere technology into our Interventional Imaging R&D program", said Claire Corot, Research, Innovation & Business Development VP.

Under the terms of the agreement and in exchange for the acquisition of this technology, Guerbet has made an initial payment of €3 million, with additional payments conditional on completing the technology transfer and achieving regulatory objectives.



A complementary technology for Interventional Imaging

The technology will be used in several ranges of microspheres for vascular embolization of benign tumors, for example uterine fibroma and prostate adenoma, and for vascular chemoembolization of malignant tumors, including in some liver, lung and kidney cancers.

This technology will complete the existing range of Guerbet's Interventional Imaging solutions, and above all create strong synergies with the Accurate range of anti-reflux microcatheters, acquired recently by Guerbet.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 7% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its three centers in France and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B - mid caps) and generated €807 million in revenue in 2017. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com



