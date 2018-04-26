Legal Tech Firm Cicayda Announces That Bill Carlson Joins as Vice President of Sales for West Coast: Opens San Francisco Office

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its West Coast presence, legal technology firm Cicayda today announced that Bill Carlson joined as Vice President of Business Development, West Coast, and that it will have operations in the Pacific Northwest and Bay Area. Cicayda is a leading legal technology firm that combines powerful software and analytics with its legal expertise.



As Vice President of Business Development for the West Coast, Carlson will be responsible for the development of Cicayda's Reprise eDiscovery and Fermata Legal Hold Cloud-based solutions, working with law firms and corporation legal departments in California, Oregon and Washington state.

Carlson joins Cicayda with more than 18 years of experience in legal technology and eDiscovery. Prior to joining Cicayda, Carlson was an Advisor for ClearView Legal. Before that, he co-founded and ran eDiscovery Trainers and spent 11 years as founder and president of DSU Discovery, Inc.

"We are expanding our presence on the West Coast. We are excited to have a permanent presence in San Francisco Bay area, and to have Bill join us to head up our sales efforts there," said Cicayda CEO Billy Hyatt. "Bill brings strong experience in business development and legal technology, with an expertise in eDiscovery."

About Cicayda

Cicayda, founded in 2012 in Nashville, Tenn. by a team of legal experts, provides leading-edge Cloud-based Analytics and eDiscovery (Reprise) and legal hold technology solutions (Fermata) to serve the global needs of law firms and corporations. Using a SaaS-based subscription model, the company couples its powerful legal software with legal experts to provide 24/7 service, strategy, analytics and support. It helps clients save time and money with fast, accurate and highly scalable solutions.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Cicayda

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com