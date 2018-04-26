Bill Burr, Jeff Ross and Friends Slated to Headline "Stand Up For Heroes" Event Benefiting and Honoring U.S. Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stand Up for Heroes (SUFH)— one of New York's most anticipated nights of hope, healing and laughter— is slated to make its West Coast debut in San Francisco on Thursday, May 17 at The Masonic, featuring extraordinary live comedy performances by Bill Burr, Jeff Ross and special guests.

Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation, the concert will raise funds for programs benefiting wounded veterans while honoring those that have served the country. Guests will enjoy an evening of enthralling entertainment while also experiencing inspirational moments recognizing the honorable men and women that have served the nation, many of whom will be in attendance.

"We created Stand Up for Heroes to celebrate and support wounded veterans that have bravely served our country," said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "It's a night for everyone to come together and show how much we appreciate the incredible sacrifices these individuals, and their families, have made."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was cofounded in 2006 by Bob Woodruff and his family after he sustained serious injuries while covering the Iraq War. The foundation has since become a leader in the veteran community, investing in programs that have touched the lives of more than 2.5 million veterans and family members. Woodruff began his media career in San Franciso, following the 1989 earthquake and after working as an attorney.

SUFH was created 11 years ago by Woodruff, his wife Lee, and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox as a tribute to the nation's service members. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $45 million to find, fund and shape the most innovative programs serving post-9/11 impacted veterans, service members and their families.

The foundation looks to replicate that success in San Francisco.

"The Bay Area has a rich military history and we see incredible potential to foster collaboration within such a dynamic community of changemakers," said Anne Marie Dougherty, executive director of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Supporting our veterans is not a political issue or regional issue. The entire nation — coast to coast — can get behind this shared purpose."

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes go on sale today at 2 p.m. through Ticketmaster. Corporate sponsor packages and VIP benefit packages can be purchased by emailing sufh@bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

Stand Up for Heroes sponsors include founding sponsor Craig Newmark Philanthropies and Facebook.

For more information about the event, please visit www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org/bayarea.

ABOUT STAND UP FOR HEROES

Stand Up for Heroes launched in 2007 as the brainchild of Bob and Lee Woodruff, and New York Comedy Festival founders, Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox, and is one of New York's most anticipated nights of hope, healing and laughter, honoring our nation's injured veterans and their families. Since its inception in 2007, SUFH has raised more than $45 million to create long-lasting, positive outcomes for our nation's injured veterans, service members and their families. Stand Up for Heroes continues to expand and grow due to its remarkable success. Beginning at Town Hall, the event moved to the Beacon Theater in 2010, and to the Theater at Madison Square Garden in 2013. Over the past eleven years, comedians and performers including Chris Botti, Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Conan O'Brien, Phillip Phillips, Brian Regan, Ray Romano, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Robin Williams have taken the stage to advocate for extraordinary service members.

ABOUT THE BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long term-needs of today's veterans. To date, BWF has invested more than $53 million to find, fund and shape programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members and their families, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

