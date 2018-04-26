Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) to Host CEO Healthcare Symposium in New York City

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) will be hosting its second 2018 CEO Healthcare Symposium, a gathering of the top executives and investors in the healthcare industry. The two-day conference will be held on May 1st and 2nd in Manhattan.



This 2018 CEO Healthcare Symposium will bring together leaders in the healthcare industry from the hospital, homecare, digital health, biotech, and pharmaceutical sectors to discuss innovation, disruption, and future predictions for the industry.

"We are looking forward to continuing our 2018 YJP Life Sciences and Healthcare Network programming with this exciting CEO Healthcare Symposium. This stellar group of leaders and entrepreneurs will delve into valuable topics such as precision medicine, digital therapeutics, the importance of innovation, and many more. We look forward to seeing the new ideas and meaningful relationships that are sure to come from this event," said Gabrielle Petrosino, Development Director - Healthcare Division for YJP.

More information about the 2018 CEO Healthcare Symposium can be found here.

Speakers at the YJP 2018 CEO Healthcare Symposium will include:

Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Henry Schein

Paul Black, CEO, Allscripts

Matt Wallach, Co-Founder & President, Veeva

Kevin Conroy, Chairman & CEO, Exact Sciences

Richard Park, CEO, CityMD

Bill Enright, President & CEO, Altimmune

Alina Moran, CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan

Gary Jacob, Executive Chairman, Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Michael Prilutsky, COO, Jersey City Medical Center

Pavan Cheruvu, CEO, Axovant Sciences

Akiko Tanaka, President & CEO, Canon Biomedical

Bozidar Jovicevic, Global Digital Medicines Head, Sanofi

About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): The YJP Organization is the world's largest community of business leaders, executives, and investors to teach, mentor, and invest in the new generation of Jewish business leaders. Our community of leaders, executives, and professionals are dedicated to combining their efforts to make the world a better place through Goodness & Kindness.

