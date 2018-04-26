Cegedim SA: revenue growth continues





Press Release

Full year Financial Information at March 31, 2018

IFRS - Regulated Information - Not Audited

Cegedim: revenue growth continues

Revenues grew 2.6% like for like over the full year

Business model transformation moving forward

Disclaimer: This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim's authorized distributor on April 26, 2017, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.

The terms "business model transformation" and "BPO" are defined in the glossary.

Owing to the disposal of the Group's Cegelease and Eurofarmat businesses, announced in 2017 and completed on February 28, 2018, the consolidated 2017 and 2018 financial statements are presented according to IFRS 5, "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued". See the annexes for more details.

The Group also applies the IFRS 15 accounting standard, "Revenue from contracts with customers".





Boulogne-Billancourt, France, April 26, 2018, after the market close

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, posted consolidated Q1 2018 revenues from continuing activities of €111.9 million, up 1.8% on a reported basis and 2.6% like for like compared with the same period in 2017.

The application of the new IFRS 15 accounting standard has no material impact on Group revenue.

Cegedim's business model transformation is progressing according to plan. As a result, the Insurance, HR and e-services division continued to post robust growth in the first quarter of 2018, while Healthcare professionals division revenues fell ahead of new product launches in the UK and US.

As a reminder, the Group's first-quarter and third-quarter revenue figures are typically slightly lower than what it generates in the second quarter and especially the fourth quarter.

Revenue trends by division

First quarter 2018

First quarter In € million 2018 2017 Chg. L-f-l Chg. Reported Health insurance, HR and e-services 72.9 68.6 +6.4% +6.3% Healthcare professionals 38.0 40.3 (3.5)% (5.7)% Corporate and others 1.0 1.1 (6.5)% (6.5)% Cegedim 111.9 110.0 +2.6% +1.8%

In the first quarter of 2018, Cegedim posted consolidated revenues from continuing activities of €111.9 million, up 1.8% on a reported basis. Excluding an unfavorable currency translation effect of 0.8%, revenues rose 2.6%. There was virtually no impact from acquisitions or disposals in this quarter.

The unfavorable currency translation effect of €0.9 million, or 0.8%, was chiefly due to the €0.5 million negative impact of the US dollar, which represents 2.6% of Group revenues, and the €0.3 million negative impact of the pound sterling, which represents 9.8% of revenues.

In like-for-like terms, Health insurance, HR and e-services division revenues rose by 6.4%, and Healthcare professionals division revenues declined by 3.5%.

Analysis of business trends by division

Health insurance, HR and e-services

The division's Q1 2018 revenues came to €72.9 million, up 6.3% on a reported basis. Currency translation had a negative impact of 0.1%. There were no acquisitions or divestments. Like-for-like revenues rose 6.4% over the period.

The Health insurance, HR and e-services division represented 65.1% of consolidated revenues, compared with 62.4% over the same period a year earlier.

The businesses that made the biggest contributions to growth were Cegedim SRH (HR management solutions), Cegedim e-business (digitalization and data exchange), sales statistics for pharmaceutical products, and the computerization of health insurance companies in the UK. This performance was partially offset by the impact of switching the health insurance company computerization activity over to a SaaS model in France, and by the timing of C-MEDIA campaigns (ad space in pharmacies and health & wellness shops).

Healthcare professionals

The division's Q1 2018 revenues came to €38.0 million, down 5.7% on a reported basis. Currency translation had a negative impact of 2.1%. There was virtually no impact from acquisitions or divestments. Like-for-like revenues fell 3.5% over the period.

The Healthcare professionals division represented 34.0% of consolidated revenues from continuing activities, compared with 36.7% over the same period a year earlier.

The division was negatively affected by doctor computerization activities in the UK, the US and Spain ahead of new product launches. This impact was partly offset by computerization activities for doctors and allied health professionals in France. The stability of the pharmacy computerization business in France is particularly noteworthy.

Corporate and others

The division's Q1 2018 revenues came to €1.0 million, down 6.5% on a reported basis and like for like. There was no currency impact and no acquisitions or divestments.

The Corporate and others division represented 0.9% of consolidated revenues from continuing activities compared with 1.0% over the same period a year earlier

Highlights

Apart from the items cited below, to the best of the company's knowledge, there were no events or changes during the period that would materially alter the Group's financial situation.

Sale of Cegedim shares held by Bpifrance

Bpifrance Participations sold 1,682,146 Cegedim shares via an accelerated bookbuilding process to French and international institutional investors at a price of €35 per share on February 13, 2018. In the context of the transaction, the shareholders' agreement dated October 28, 2009, between Mr. Jean-Claude Labrune, FCB (the family holding company controlled by Mr. Labrune), and Bpifrance - as well as the concert between the parties - has been terminated. Following the sale, Cegedim's free float increased to 44% of capital (vs. 32% before the transaction).

Completed disposal of the Cegelease and Eurofarmat

On February 28, 2018, Cegedim announced that it had completed the disposal of Cegelease and Eurofarmat to FRANFINANCE of the Société Générale Group for an amount of €57.5 million plus reimbursement of the shareholder's loan account, which amounted to €13 million. Of this amount, Cegedim used €30 million to pay down its debt.

The parties have decided that Cegelease and the Cegedim Group will continue to collaborate in France under their current terms as part of a six-year collaboration agreement.

Acquisition of Rue de la Paye in France

On March 30, 2018, Cegedim acquired French company Rue de la Paye via its Cegedim SRH subsidiary. The deal will enable the Group to market digital payroll solutions to 2 million SMEs and small businesses in France, including - importantly - thousands of healthcare professionals that are already Cegedim Group clients.

Rue de la Paye's 2017 revenues were equivalent to around 1% of Group 2017 revenues, and it earned a profit. It began contributing to the Group's consolidation scope in April 2018.

Tax

On February 21, 2018, Cegedim S.A. received notice that French tax authorities would perform an audit of its accounts covering the period January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2016.

Significant post-closing transactions and events

To the best of the company's knowledge, there were no events or changes after the accounts were closed that would materially alter the Group's financial situation.

Outlook

Cautiously optimistic for 2018

Building on the efforts that it executed with success in 2017, Cegedim continues to pursue its strategy of focusing on organic growth, fueled by a policy of sustained innovation.

For 2018 the Group targets a moderate organic revenue and EBITDA margin growth. The Group does not issuing any earnings estimates or forecasts.

Potential impact of Brexit

In 2017, the UK accounted for 10.9% of consolidated Group revenues from continuing activities and 14.0% of consolidated Group EBIT.

Cegedim deals in local currency in the UK, as it does in every country where it is present. Thus, Brexit is unlikely to have a material impact on Group EBIT.

With regard to healthcare policy, the Group has not identified any major European programs at work in the UK and expects UK policy to be only marginally affected by Brexit.

The figures cited above include guidance on Cegedim's future financial performances. This forward-looking information is based on the opinions and assumptions of the Group's senior management at the time this press release is issued and naturally entails risks and uncertainty. For more information on the risks facing Cegedim, please refer to Chapter 2 points 4.2, "Risk factors and insurance", and 5.5, "Outlook", of the 2017 Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 29, 2018, under number D.18-0219.

Additional information

Revenue figures for Q1 2018 have not been audited by the Statutory Auditors.

June 19, 2018, at 9:30 am CET



July 26, 2018, after the market close Cegedim shareholders' meeting



Second-quarter 2018 revenues

Financial calendar, H1 2018

April 26, 2018, at 6:15pm (Paris time) The Group will hold a conference call hosted by Jan Eryk Umiastowski, Cegedim Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investor Relations.

The webcast is available at the following address: www.cegedim.fr/webcast



The presentation on Q1 2018 revenues is available on the website and on the Group's financial communications app, Cegedim IR. Contact Numbers : France: +33 1 70 71 01 59



United States: +1 646 722 4916



UK and others: +44 207 1943 759 PIN Code: 15730811#







Appendices

Breakdown of revenues from continuing activities by quarter and division

Q1 2018

In € thousands Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Health insurance, HR and e-services 72,923 Healthcare professionals 38,029 Corporate and others 989 Cegedim 111,941

FY 2017

In € thousands Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Health insurance, HR and e-services 68,610 71,653 67,958 82,856 291,077 Healthcare professionals 40,320 41,495 37,999 42,672 162,486 Corporate and others 1,058 933 961 926 3,878 Cegedim 109,989 114,081 106,918 126,454 457,441

Breakdown of revenues from continuing activities by geographic zone and division

At March 31, 2017

In € thousands France EMEA excl. France Americas APAC Health insurance, HR and e-services 97.0% 3.0% - - Healthcare professionals 62.2% 29.9% 7.9% - Corporate and others 100.0% - - - Cegedim 85.2% 12.1% 2.7% -

Breakdown of revenues from continuing activities by currency and division

At March 31, 2017

In € thousands Euro GBP USD Others Health insurance, HR and e-services 97.0% 2.1% - 1.0% Healthcare professionals 65.9% 25.0% 7.6% 1.5% Corporate and others 100.0% - - - Cegedim 86.4% 9.8% 2.6% 1.2%

Application of IFRS 5

On December 14, 2017, Cegedim announced that it had signed a contract for the definitive sale of its Cegelease and Eurofarmat businesses. The deal was finalized on February 28, 2018. As a result, the consolidated 2017 and Q1 2018 financial statements are presented according to IFRS 5, "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued". IFRS 5 governs the accounting treatment for non-current assets held for sale.

In practice, their contribution to each line of Cegedim's consolidated income statement (before minority interests) is combined into the "Net profit from activities sold or held for sale" line, and the group share of their net profit is excluded from Cegedim's adjusted net profit. Earlier periods have also been restated so that the information presented is comparable.

The table below shows the impact of the restatement:

in € thousands Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Revenue from continuing activities 111,941 109,989 +1.8% Revenue from assets held for sale 2,211 3,926 (43.7)% IFRS 5 restatement (182) (209) (13.2)% Group revenues 113,970 113,705 +0.2%

