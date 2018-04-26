DATA DEPOSIT BOX signs deal with DSD Europe BV

TORONTO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Deposit Box Inc. ("Data Deposit Box") (CSE:DDB) (OTCQB:DDBXF) (Frankfurt:2DD) today announced it has signed a contract with DSD Europe BV as of April 16th, 2018.



"This contract represents our third large partner in Europe, adding to previously announced Claranet and Brigantia. DSD customers are IT/Telecom Resellers, MSPs, web stores and retailers of all sizes. DSD will sell Data Deposit Box applications for a minimum of 12 months using their unique platform for software distribution of ESDs, software licenses and monthly services. DSD will share revenue with Data Deposit Box on a 50/50 split. We are very pleased to announce the closing of this deal prior to the quickly approaching deadline for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulation on May 25th, 2018. We have been working with DSD since September of 2017 and this has been a very fast closing. Our new partner is a master distributor with more than 2,500 MSP clients and has a very successful and growing business," said Tim Jewell, CEO, Data Deposit Box.

ABOUT DATA DEPOSIT BOX:

Providing advanced, cloud-based data back-up since 2002, Data Deposit Box is one of the world's first and foremost data backup, protection and recovery providers for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), as well as Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). Data Deposit Box offers full white labeling for larger MSPs. Based in Toronto, Canada, Data Deposit Box is trusted by over 5,000 MSPs, SMBs and personal end-users world-wide to make data back up as simple and smart as possible. Our recently introduced Secure Email Archiving has great potential in the larger Enterprise market as well as in our existing market. Data Deposit Box has refactored components of its existing cloud platform to develop products for the Blockchain industry. ProActiveMSP, patented web based remote device management software that does not require a Virtual Private Network (VPN), is being released in Q1 of 2018. The applications for this product cross many OEM markets such as Network Attached Storage (NAS), printers, routers, firewalls, etc. Applications also exist for the Internet of Things (IOT) which involves products for the Consumer, Business and Public markets.

