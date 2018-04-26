CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Process Instrumentation and Controls (CB Process) has been appointed authorized channel partner of Honeywell Process Solutions throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. In addition, Honeywell Thermal Solutions has appointed CB Process to be their channel partner in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.



This collaboration is intended to ensure technically advanced, high quality solutions for customers. The Honeywell products CB Process will be distributing throughout Western Canada are as follows:

SmartLine® Pressure and Temperature Transmitters

Modular Systems including Experion LX and ControlEdge PLCs and RTUs

Enraf Terminal Automation

Honeywell Thermal Solutions (HTS)

"Through the application of instrumentation and control solutions, CB Process helps make Western Canada the safest, most productive, and environmentally sustainable industrial zone in the world. We want partners who not only have great products, but who are aligned with our purpose and our culture. Honeywell fits all these criteria, and with them we have a larger portfolio of products, greater capabilities, and significantly better support. We can now provide the right automation solution whether we are automating a small light industrial process or a very large heavy industrial process," says Darrell Kowalyk, President of CB Process.

Jon Tang, Honeywell Channel Business Manager adds "CB Process Instrumentation and Controls has a long-standing history in Western Canada. We strongly believe that with this partnership we can serve and support our customers at the high level our customers expect of us. We are proud of this collaboration and future success."

CB Process was founded in 1974 with a mission to provide sales, service, and support to implement product and packaged solutions to solve measurement and control needs for industrial clients.

www.cbprocess.ca







Contact: Darrell Kowalyk, President, CB Process

E: dkowalyk@cbprocess.ca

P: 403.640.3114