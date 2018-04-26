Market Overview

The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Transportation, May 9th in New York City

April 26, 2018 10:48am   Comments
NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Members of the press: For more information on complimentary press passes, please email: steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com and jessica.mara@dowjones.com

We are on the verge of an unprecedented transportation revolution. From driverless cars to personal flying machines and space travel, a look at how we will get around in the years to come—on this planet and beyond.

Confirmed speakers include:
Dan Buczaczer | Chief Marketing Officer, Quid
Karl Iagnemma | President, nuTonomy
Chris Urmson | Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aurora
Toby Sun | Co-Founder and CEO, LimeBike
Tim Ellis | Co-Founder and CEO, Relativity Space
Joel C. Sercel | Founder and Chief Innovator, TransAstra Corporation
Sasha Hoffman | COO, Piaggio Fast Forward
Pamela Fletcher | Vice President, Global Electric Vehicle Programs, General Motor Company
David Mayman | CEO and Chief Pilot, JetPack Aviation

For the most up to date information on programming, please visit:
https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/transportation/

About the Festival:
The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 100 thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, design, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.

Hosted by top Journal editors the pioneering festival takes place May 8-10, 2018, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, field trips, and demonstrations, as well as exhibits inside the Festival's Innovation Hub.

