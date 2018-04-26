Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

BOWIE, Md., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Line Bank, Maryland's third largest independent commercial bank, today announced the appointment of Loren Geisler to Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending.



In his new role, Geisler will leverage more than 30 years of banking experience to focus on commercial and industrial loans as well as commercial real estate lending for the DC-Metro area and Montgomery County. Old Line Bank has added five offices throughout that county within the last couple of years. Geisler is also the group leader of the Rockville, Md. commercial lending office and is responsible for commercial loan production growth, as well as recruitment of the group's staff.

James W. Cornelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Line Bank, said, "Our strategic expansion in Montgomery County has gained significant momentum over the last three years. With Loren's geographically targeted expertise, we're excited to further strengthen our foothold there." Cornelsen continued, "His reputation and business lending track record are impressive and precisely complement the experience and lending power we provide."

Formerly a Senior Lending Officer with Washington First Bank, Geisler was charged with developing regional business in Montgomery County, with a special emphasis in Rockville and Shady Grove markets. Prior to that, he was the Chief Lending Officer of Bethesda-based Monument Bank. Geisler noted, "I joined Old Line Bank because I believe that the board and executive management are intensely interested in building the best community bank franchise they can with quality staff and great branch locations."

Geisler is a lifelong resident of Maryland and resides in Columbia, Md. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Maryland in College Park.

About Old Line Bank

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) is the parent company of Old Line Bank (www.oldlinebank.com), a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Md., approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. Old Line Bank has more than 35 branches located in its primary market area of suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

