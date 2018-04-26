Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Posse, the leading platform for creating frictionless content experiences on smartphones, today announced it has obtained value-added capital from Prospect Capital to drive its next phase of growth. Existing investors SoftBank Capital and Harbert Venture Partners also participated.



"Our new relationship with Prospect Capital will allow Mobile Posse to continue enabling wireless carriers to be leaders in mobile media and advertising, frictionlessly delivering innovative experiences that drive subscriber value and mobile advertising revenues," said Jon Jackson, Founder and CEO of Mobile Posse. "Prospect Capital is aligned with our long-term vision of the company, and we are pleased to have additional resources engaged as we continue to develop new products and services within the frictionless media space."

As broadly covered across all industries, removing friction from our daily activities in commerce, retail, transportation and even our media is creating new brands and leaders across these categories. Frictionless media, in particular, creates new opportunities for wireless carriers and OEMs to streamline the mobile consumer experience. Mobile Posse is a leader in the frictionless media industry with established consumer accepted services demonstrated over the years.

"In today's digital society, everything is at the consumers' fingertips," said David Moszer, Managing Director of Prospect Capital Management L.P. "Mobile Posse's mobile solutions reduce the friction caused by swipes and taps, allowing consumers to access content when and where they want it most. Mobile Posse has a long history of moving the industry forward to make the smartphone even ‘smarter' through innovative service offerings."

About Mobile Posse

Mobile Posse is the leading platform for creating frictionless content experiences on smartphones. Its First Feed™ Discovery Platform is designed to understand the mobile journey and intelligently intersect it with interesting content. Through three solutions - firstLook, firstPlace, and firstPage - carriers and OEMS are empowered to reinvent and monetize the smartphone experience for their subscribers. By eliminating swipes, taps, waits and other "friction" that slows down the user, First Feed™ serves premium content when the user unlocks their phone, opens a mobile browser, or swipes to the right. By engaging users in these moments, Mobile Posse creates new revenue streams for top wireless carriers, OEMs and other mobile players. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Mobile Posse delivers nearly two billion frictionless content experiences every month.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

