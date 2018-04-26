Loop Industries Appoints Nelson Switzer as Chief Growth Officer

MONTREAL, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop™ Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) today announced that it has appointed Nelson Switzer as Chief Growth Officer to lead the commercialization of Loop's disruptive sustainability technology and build the Loop brand in the marketplace. He will report to Daniel Solomita, Loop's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



Nelson comes to Loop following a successful career with Nestlé, the world's largest consumer packaged goods company. During his time with Nestlé, Nelson was the Chief Sustainability Officer for Nestlé Waters North America, Plastic Strategy Leader for Nestlé in North America and Sustainability Leader for Nestlé in the United States. Prior to that, Nelson led the Sustainable Business Solutions consulting practice for PricewaterhouseCoopers advising public, private, not-for-profit and government clients. Nelson also has served as Head of Corporate Responsibility at Centrica plc NA, Senior Manager of Environmental Affairs at the Royal Bank of Canada and has held adjunct positions and executive in residence status at leading universities including the University of Waterloo and Ivey School of Business.

Since the introduction of Loop's revolutionary technology, Loop has been focused on optimizing the technology in order to pursue its mission to transform the global PET/polyester market by providing 100% sustainably produced, Loop™ branded resin, which closes the loop on plastic demanded by consumers, governments and global consumer brands. In his role at Loop, Nelson will work closely with Mr. Solomita to oversee a number of strategic priorities, including strategy development, innovation and brand marketing, customer engagement and relationship management, and government relations.

"As Loop moves its technology towards global commercialization and continues to build its strategic leadership team, Nelson's business experience, commitment to sustainability and innovation, and relationships in industry, government and civil society will be a huge benefit," said Mr. Solomita.

"I am very excited to join Loop to help the company bring this groundbreaking sustainability technology to market. Not only does Loop's technology fill a massive market demand, but it is a solution for one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges," commented Mr. Switzer. "It is clear that the prospects of growth for Loop are exceptional and demonstrates clearly that transitioning to the circular economy is both achievable and profitable."

About Loop Industries, Inc.

Loop's mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable plastic and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop has created a revolutionary technology poised to disrupt the plastics industry. This ground-breaking technology decouples plastic from fossil fuels by depolymerizing waste polyester plastic to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are then repolymerised to create virgin-quality polyester plastic that meets FDA requirements for use in food-grade packaging. Loop™ branded polyester resin allows consumer goods companies to meet and exceed their stated sustainability goals and circular ambitions. For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com.

