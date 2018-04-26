Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, invites Dell Technologies World 2018 attendees to visit the Varonis booth for a look at the latest features and capabilities in its Data Security Platform, including perimeter-informed intelligence with Varonis Edge, new threat models for DatAlert and more.



In addition to demos, Varonis invites attendees to hear presentations on reducing risk by exploring the value of data-centric security at a time when, according to a recent Varonis study, the average organization had 21% of their folders open to every employee and 41% of organizations had more than 1,000 sensitive files open to every employee.

Varonis Highlights at Dell Technologies World 2018:

Visit Varonis: During expo hours, stop by booth #235 for demos of Varonis' data protection solutions. Not attending Dell Technologies World? Sign up for a free Data Risk Assessment.

Session: Turtles, Trust and the Future of Cybersecurity on Monday, April 30 at 6:10 pm and Tuesday, May 1 at 11:40 am, in World Chat Theater B at the expo. Learn how a data-centric security approach can reduce risk, increase efficiency and re-engineer trust in a society where faith has been shaken by data breaches.

Session: How Varonis and Isilon Join Forces to Protect Your Most Valuable and Growing Data Sets on Monday, April 30 at 7:15 pm in Theater 3 at the expo center. Learn how Isilon's scale-out NAS capabilities, combined with the Varonis Data Security Platform, can help organizations protect their growing volumes of data against destructive threats like malware, meet regulatory compliance requirements like GDPR and more.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and now has thousands of customers worldwide — comprised of industry leaders in many sectors including technology, consumer, retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, media, and education.

