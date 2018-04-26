Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvancedMD, the pioneer of Rhythm®, a unified cloud platform of smart clinical, billing and patient applications that automate tasks for all roles in the practice and patients, appoints John Marron as Vice President and General Manager of the Revenue Cycle Management division.



John Marron, Vice President and General Manager of the Revenue Cycle Management division at AdvancedMD.





For nearly 25 years, Marron has led healthcare organizations to improve business performance through product innovation and operational efficiencies. In his new role at AdvancedMD, he will ensure superior claims processing through innovation and automation, backed by white glove client support.

"Independent practices are looking for an RCM partner they can trust who has the experience and insight to get them paid quickly," said Raul Villar, CEO at AdvancedMD. "John is here to help relieve the burden of reimbursement, particularly under value based care, so physicians can focus on patients."

Previously, Marron was Vice President of business development and product management for Gateway EDI, expanding its software and technology services division from the ground up. Marron also was responsible for assisting with the Gateway EDI acquisition by TriZetto Provider Solutions (a Cognizant Co.), as well as other acquisitions for the new company.

Most recently, Marron served as CEO of inMediata Health Group, Charlotte, NC, focusing on leveraging technology to reconcile payments, remittances and deposits, and delivery of innovative solutions to reimbursement challenges. There, he improved operational efficiencies, accelerated business growth, and transformed the culture of people development while also bringing to market several new innovative RCM products.

Previously, Marron gained deep payer experience during 10 years at Aetna, NYSE: AET where he led the team supporting electronic transactions with their provider network, achieving millions of dollars in savings each year.

"Maximizing revenue collections for our practice clients requires a deep understanding of what payers need, to process claims quickly and accurately," Marron explained. "I'm committed to applying our technology and expertise to ensure our clients get paid for their efforts to keep patients healthy."

Also joining the AdvancedMD RCM leadership team reporting to Marron is Greg O'Neil, Director of RCM Operations who is the former Operations Team Director for Intermountain Healthcare Revenue Cycle. "Greg is a very progressive leader for revenue cycle. He brings EDI and claims processing expertise and has a great sense for cross-functional cooperation. I'm excited for Greg's ability to produce exceptional service and bottom line results for our clients," said Marron.

Marron holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa. He is an active member of the industry, having served on the board of the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) from 2001-2002; as a Commissioner for the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) from 2003-2006; and presented at the MGMA annual conference in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD strives to be the community of choice for independent providers by delivering an integrated workflow and personalized service to ensure the health of every practice and their patients. AdvancedMD Rhythm, the company's complete integrated suite of cloud solutions includes practice management, electronic health records, telemedicine, patient relationship management, business analytics reporting, and physician-performance benchmarking all backed by expert practice advocates. AdvancedMD also offers full service revenue cycle management and serves an expansive national footprint of more than 27,000 practitioners across 8,500 practices and 600 medical billing companies. Visit www.advancedmd.com.

