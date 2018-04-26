Professional Art Conservationist Sought for Nationwide Government Contract

Washington DC, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The General Services Administration (GSA) issued a solicitation for professional art conservationists who can provide services to care for and preserve Government-owned paintings in GSA buildings and offices around the country. The one-year contract could be worth a potential $1.75 million depending on how much the government orders. The last day a small business can submit a quote is June 6, 2018. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, small businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

The requirements to fulfill GSA needs are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation which can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Businesses will see on the solicitation contractors must complete at least 90% of the work by their own employees. The conservation work will focus on paintings. The agency is interested in personnel with professional affiliations with The American Institute for Conversation of Historic and Artistic Works of Arts. There are eleven geographical regions where the contractor could be requested which are located all around the United States. If all options are exercised, the contractor could have the opportunity to deliver on the requirements for an additional four years making this opportunity worth a potential $8.75 million over the next five years.

This brief summary of requirements must be supplemented with a full-read of the actual solicitation. Further questions should be filtered through contract specialists Evangela Brown and Collette Scott ( evangela.brown@gsa.gov , collette.scott@gsa.gov ). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government.

