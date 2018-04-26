Market Overview

Diana Containerships Inc. Announces the Date for Reporting the 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
April 26, 2018 9:10am   Comments


ATHENS, Greece, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships, today announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 are scheduled to be released before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on May 9, 2018.

About the Company

Diana Containerships Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes.

Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary
Telephone: +30-216-600-2400
Email: izafirakis@dcontainerships.com
Website: www.dcontainerships.com

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

