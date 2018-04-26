Aquinox to Present at 2018 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aquinox") (NASDAQ:AQXP), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel drug candidates to treat inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers, announced today that David Main, President & CEO, will provide a corporate update at the upcoming 2018 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Conference in Toronto on Thursday, May 3rd 2018.



Aquinox Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, May 3rd 2018

Time: 7:30 am Pacific Time / 10:30 am Eastern Time

Location: Toronto, ON – Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto

A live audio webcast and archive of the event will be available at:

http://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton3/aqxp/

To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Aquinox website. The corporate overview being presented will be available following the presentation at www.aqxpharma.com.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions marked by inflammation and pain. Aquinox's lead drug candidate, rosiptor (AQX-1125), is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), a condition for which there are currently few FDA approved and/or effective treatment options. Aquinox is focused on leveraging its library of novel compounds that activate SHIP1 to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers. For more information, please visit http://www.aqxpharma.com/.

Investor Contact Info:

Brendan Payne

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

604.901.3019

ir@aqxpharma.com

Gitanjali Ogawa

Vice President

The Trout Group

646-378-2949

Gogawa@troutgroup.com