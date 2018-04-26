Freddie Mac Announces the Home Possible® RISE(SM) Awards

MCLEAN, Va., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today the Home Possible RISE AwardsSM- an annual program that recognizes top loan originators of the company's affordable lending solutions to low- to moderate- income home buyers. The program recognizes customers, correspondent lenders and brokers, as well as the top originators within each organization who produce Home Possible® loans across various categories.

"We're proud to partner with our customers and the individual originators to help more Americans finance their dream homes using our affordable lending mortgage solutions," said Danny Gardner, senior vice president of single-family affordable lending and access to credit at Freddie Mac. "Award winners represent institutions of all sizes, not just the greatest volume producers, who make home possible for our nation's families. This program also demonstrates Freddie Mac's commitment to Home Possible, and allows us to highlight its success in the marketplace over the past few years."

The Home Possible RISE Awards program combines volume from Home Possible and Home Possible Advantage mortgage options. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac Seller/Servicers, and correspondent lenders and brokers must originate through those Seller/Servicers.

For the inaugural awards, Freddie Mac reviews data from the prior year (2017), and awards the top organizations among several categories including, total volume, fastest growth, correspondent volume, broker volume, and education. Within each winning organization, the top individual originators will also be recognized. Winners will be announced next month. Freddie Mac will highlight the stories behind the success of how the winners made home possible for so many families across the nation.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chad Wandler 703-903-2446 Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com