Cutera to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, announced today that James Reinstein, Chief Executive Officer, Sandra Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Scalo, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, will present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 23rd at the Grand Hyatt New York.



The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET. A live audio webcast and slides of the presentation will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.cutera.com.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser, light and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

