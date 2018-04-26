Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on May 10, 2018

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (NASDAQ:SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridge's management team on Thursday, May 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's first quarter 2018 financial results and corporate highlights. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company's financial results earlier that day.



Event Details

Strongbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, May 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live call, dial 844-285-7153 (domestic) or 478-219-0180 (international) with conference ID 4674956. The conference call will also be audio webcast from the Company's website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the "Investor/Webcasts and Presentations" section. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 4674956.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's commercial portfolio within its rare neuromuscular and rare endocrine franchises includes KEVEYIS®(dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis, and MACRILEN™ (macimorelin), the first and only FDA-approved oral drug indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. The Company's rare endocrine franchise also includes a clinical-stage pipeline of therapies: RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide, a next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation.

