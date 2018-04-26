Amicus Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8, 2018

CRANBURY, N.J., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) today announced a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.



The call will be hosted by John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by additional members of the Amicus management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 6678368.

A live audio webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/, and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary software.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available for seven days beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on May 8, 2018. Access numbers for this replay are 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) and 404-537-3406 (international); conference ID: 6678368.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a global, patient-centric biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The cornerstone of the Amicus portfolio is migalastat, an oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic mutations. Migalastat is currently approved under the trade name Galafold™ in the European Union, with additional approvals granted and pending in several geographies. The lead biologics program in the Amicus pipeline is ATB200/AT2221, a novel, late-stage, potential best-in-class treatment paradigm for Pompe disease. The Company is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Sara Pellegrino, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

spellegrino@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5044

Media:

Pure Communications

Jennifer Paganelli

jpaganelli@purecommunications.com

(347) 658-8290

FOLD–G