Pacira Pharmaceuticals Announces Timing for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results before the open of the U.S. markets on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating in the call from Pacira will be Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of the company's senior management team.



The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-845-0779 (domestic) or 1-720-545-0035 (international) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the Conference ID 6585169. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and providing the Conference ID 6585169. The replay of the call will be available for one week from the date of the live call.

The live, listen-only webcast of the conference call can also be accessed by visiting the "Investors & Media" section of the company's website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Pacira website for two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the clinical and commercial development of new products that meet the needs of acute care practitioners and their patients. The company's flagship product, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia, was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL and two other products have successfully utilized DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. Additional information about Pacira is available at www.pacira.com.

