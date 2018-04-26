Calgary Food Bank May Events

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is here and events are sprouting up everywhere to support the Food Bank.



Bare Bottoms Diaper Drive

May 2018

For a family struggling to put food on the table, the cost of diapers can easily break the budget. Kicking off for its 6th year the Bare Bottoms Diaper Drive has two main goals: the first is to spread awareness about diaper need: "families will often cut back on essentials (ex. food, housing, utilities) to buy diapers or babies are left in soiled diapers for extended periods of time"; and the second is to collect disposable diapers: "in 2017, the Calgary Food Bank distributed diapers to over 11,400 families in need".

Did you know…

1 in 5 Moms struggle to provide clean diapers for their children.

7% of food bank clients are children under 36 months old.

The Calgary Food Bank accepts both NEW and OPENED packages of disposable diapers.

Check out http://www.calgaryfoodbank.com/bare-bottoms-diaper-drive/ for a list of diaper donation locations for the month of April.

Greengate Garden Centre Seed Giveaway

Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon

Greengate Garden Centre (14111 Macleod Trail S)

Join us at the Greengate Garden Centre from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 5 and pick up a free packet of seeds to start your garden! Greengate is generously donating 1500 packets of seeds with a non-perishable food donation for the Calgary Food Bank; while supplies last.

Calgary METRO Filipino Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Food Drive

Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 9 a.m. to noon

Coventry Hills

Volunteers from the Calgary METRO Filipino Seventh Day Adventist Church will be hosting a community food drive in Coventry Hills. Bags and flyers will be dropped off on Saturday, April 28 and picked up on Saturday, May 5 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Sikh Youth Calgary Walking Away Hunger Campaign

Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dashmesh Culture Centre (135 Martindale Blvd NE)

Since April 3, Sikh Youth Calgary volunteers have collected food drive bags in the communities of Castleridge, Whitehorn, Saddleridge, Taradale, Martindale and Coral Springs. The wrap up event for the Sikh Youth Calgary Walking Away Hunger Campaign takes place on Saturday, May 12 during the annual Nagar Kirtan celebration starting at the Dashmesh Culture Centre.

AMA Shredding Events

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Centennial High School (55 Sun Valley Blvd SE) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Mount Royal University, Lot B (4825 Mount Royal Gate SW) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Al Azhar Shrine Centre (5151 101 Street NW) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHREDDING to protect against IDENTITY THEFT - every spring, AMA holds free member-exclusive shredding events around the province to help members safely dispose of personal documents. AMA members are encouraged to make a monetary or non-perishable donation to the Calgary Food Bank for this event. Volunteers will be on site to accept donations and represent the food bank. Not only will you protect yourself against identity theft but you can also help out the Calgary community.

3rd Annual Women's Conference 2018

Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kahanoff Centre & Conference (200, 105 12 Ave SE)

Returning for its 3rd year, the Women's Conference 2018, presented by the Antigua & Barbuda Association of Calgary, invites the woman of Calgary to attend an evening of motivating and empowering guest speakers; and a chance to connect with other women in your community. This is an 18+ event. Admission is Free, but please considers bringing a donation in support of the Calgary Food Bank. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

Empty Bowl Benefit

May 24 to 31, 2018

Online Auction: https://elevateauctions.com/EmptyBowlBenefit2018

The 18th Annual Empty Bowl Benefit raises funds in support of the Calgary Food Bank's Food Link Program by soliciting the artistic abilities of Calgary's local personalities! From real-life artists to your favourite news anchor, the Empty Bowl Benefit brings the community together the creation of one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls. These unique bowls, filled with goodies, will be auctioned off to the highest bidder – the online auction runs from May 24 to 31 at https://elevateauctions.com/EmptyBowlBenefit2018

Give 30

May 16, 2018 to June 14, 2018

While inspired by Ramadan's call to empathy and social solidarity, universalism is our touchstone. Give 30 is a unique movement built on inclusion, compassion and the simple principle that we ought to help others regardless of who we are, or who they are. Our values are rooted in universalism, seeking to transcend difference and division to bring people of good will together in common cause and common humanity.

Give 30 is about everyone, regardless of faith or background supporting the Give 30 Campaign Food Banks during the month of Ramadan so we can fight hunger in our communities. This initiative is about caring for our neighbours and making a difference, together. Ramadan takes place from May 16 until June 14, 2018.

