Jeffrey Davidson joins Karmanos Cancer Institute Board of Directors

DETROIT, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Davidson has joined the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Board of Directors for a three-year term, effective immediately.



Jeffrey Davidson, president of Taubman Ventures Management in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, has joined the Karmanos Cancer Institute Board of Directors. He will collaborate with other board members to support the Institute's mission of leading transformative cancer care, research and education. Karmanos treats more than 14,000 new patients annually and is Michigan's largest cancer care and research network.





"I am extremely pleased to welcome Jeff to the board," said Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Institute. "He and his wife Beth have been wonderful supporters of the Institute. They have done so much to assist our patients by helping to maintain our healing arts program. The program provides complementary therapies to individuals who are undergoing cancer treatment, as well as therapeutic services for our patients' caretakers and children."

Davidson created the Leah A. Davidson Healing Arts Fund at Karmanos in January 2012 after his wife of 41 years died from leukemia in December 2011. The late Leah Davidson was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2000 and fought bravely over the next 11 years.

During that time, she had two stem cell transplants at Karmanos under the care of Joseph Uberti, M.D., Ph.D., co-leader of the Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplant Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos.

While still under treatment, she worked with Kathleen Hardy, LMSW, oncology social worker at Karmanos' Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center in Farmington Hills, to provide healing arts, including meditation, Reiki (a Japanese relaxation technique), massage, healing touch, guided imagery, art therapy, music therapy, aromatherapy, tai chi and other therapies.

"Leah would have been proud to know that over 1,000 patients annually are helped through this program that she worked to develop," said Davidson at the recent Karmanos Heroes of Cancer Award ceremony, where he and Beth were honored with the Philanthropy Award for 2017.

Davidson is president of Taubman Ventures Management in Bloomfield Hills. He joined Taubman as its president in 2003. Prior to that, he worked at Deloitte for 33 years. Davidson moved to Cincinnati to help create the Deloitte national Private Client Practice in 1995. In this role, he became the national leader for Family Business Succession Planning. He then moved to Detroit in1999 to assume leadership of the Private Client Practice for the Great Lakes Region.

Davidson received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Florida. He is a certified public accountant and a certified financial planner. He serves on the investment committee of The Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit and on the board of directors of The Jewish Fund.

Jeff and Beth Davidson live in Birmingham with their schnoodle Connor, who works as an emotional support dog for Karmanos patients at Weisberg in Farmington Hills.

