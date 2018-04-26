Husky Energy Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend and Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments
CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.
The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2018.
Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. The dividends will be payable on July 3, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2018.
|Share Series
|Dividend Type
|Rate (%)
|Dividend Paid ($/share)
|Series 1
|Regular
|2.404
|$0.15025
|Series 2
|Regular
|2.901
|$0.18082
|Series 3
|Regular
|4.50
|$0.28125
|Series 5
|Regular
|4.50
|$0.28125
|Series 7
|Regular
|4.60
|$0.28750
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations
587-747-2116
Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602