Husky Energy Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend and Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.



The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2018.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. The dividends will be payable on July 3, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2018.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 2.901 $0.18082 Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

