Sodexo reveals the 2018 trends shaping the future of the workplace

Paris, 26 April 2018 - Sodexo, world leader of quality of life services, today released its 2018 Global Workplace Trends report, featuring fresh insights to global workforce leaders and decision makers. The report highlights the most critical factors affecting the future of work and demonstrates how an improved workplace experience is key to increasing companies' performance and leads ultimately to better employee engagement.

Recognizing the increasing presence of robotic and artificial intelligence in the workplace and daily life, the trends outline the ways that the development of individual and collective human intelligence will guide the impact of technology on life.

"Since 2012, our Global Workplace Trends report has provided an important perspective on the future of many different types of workplace environments, spanning the globe. Our insight as one of the world's largest global employers and our deep connection to consumers' needs provide us with a unique perspective to recognize and analyse how the quality of life of individuals at work impacts the performance of organisations," said Sylvia Metayer, CEO, Worldwide Corporate Services segment. "By understanding and anticipating these trends, we can more effectively help our clients plan what lies ahead, by experimenting and implementing human-centred and experience-based solutions."

This year's report focuses on seven interconnected topics with an overarching unifying theme: the need for collective intelligence across all workplace domains. The featured 2018 Sodexo Workplace Trends include:

Getting ready for Gen Z: With high expectations around technology and flexibility, while paying close attention to well-being and quality of life, Gen Z is reshaping the workplace in new and exciting ways for all generations.

With high expectations around technology and flexibility, while paying close attention to well-being and quality of life, Gen Z is reshaping the workplace in new and exciting ways for all generations. The Internet of Things: shaping the future for workplace: IoT-supported workplace environments are an opportunity to operate and engage businesses and employees in a more effective manner by improving comfort in physical spaces, flexibility, precision in the process and ultimately quality of life for everyone.

IoT-supported workplace environments are an opportunity to operate and engage businesses and employees in a more effective manner by improving comfort in physical spaces, flexibility, precision in the process and ultimately quality of life for everyone. Creating the emotionally intelligent workplace: Emotional intelligence has become a core skillset for high-performing organizations and leaders today. The workplace itself can be emotionally intelligent - by allowing people to bring their full spectrum of emotions to work, and aligning their fundamental human needs and motivations.

Emotional intelligence has become a core skillset for high-performing organizations and leaders today. The workplace itself can be emotionally intelligent - by allowing people to bring their full spectrum of emotions to work, and aligning their fundamental human needs and motivations. Re-imagining resources in the sharing economy: Forward-thinking organizations are redefining their business models to leverage the benefits of the sharing economy

Forward-thinking organizations are redefining their business models to leverage the benefits of the sharing economy Moving the needle of gender balance: To create a gender intelligent workplace, companies must examine the barriers that are holding back women and implement a cultural transformation driven by inclusive leaders.

To create a gender intelligent workplace, companies must examine the barriers that are holding back women and implement a cultural transformation driven by inclusive leaders. Human capital management 3.0: Human Capital Management (HCM) 3.0 is bringing all the different technologies and programs (learning, recognition, wellness) together to transform the work experience into the life experience. HCM aims to enhance the employee experience and help organizations perform at their best.

Human Capital Management (HCM) 3.0 is bringing all the different technologies and programs (learning, recognition, wellness) together to transform the work experience into the life experience. HCM aims to enhance the employee experience and help organizations perform at their best. Employees: New change for corporate responsibility: Employees are now key stakeholders when it comes to shaping CR strategies. It is important for companies to give their workforce a voice, enabling them to feel fulfilled-while working toward a better future for all.

To discover the trends in detail, please click here or send an email to the press contacts to receive the trends.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 427,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2017)

20.7 billion euro in consolidated revenues



427,000 employees



19th largest employer worldwide



80 countries



100 million consumers served daily



11.8 billion euro in market capitalization (as of April 11, 2018)





Médias Laura SCHALK

Tél. : +33 1 57 75 85 69

laura.schalk@sodexo.com

Attachment