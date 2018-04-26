Corporate Communications

Behind the Wheel: Lille - a city running on natural gas and bio-methane

Lille, in northern France, is the setting for this latest episode of the CNH Industrial web series where we go Behind the Wheel with the IVECO BUS natural gas fleet. Learn how this pioneering city is turning waste into energy and see how our technology is contributing to the creation of a more sustainable and cleaner urban landscape. Watch the full webisode on: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel

London, April 26, 2018

From vision to implementation, the city of Lille is now firmly established at the forefront of large scale, sustainable mobility projects and IVECO BUS, the leading European bus and coach brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), is a proud partner in this quest for an efficient and environmentally friendly public transport system.

The project began nearly 25 years ago when this forward thinking city began to explore ways of improving air quality and to experiment with alternative fuels. Today Lille prides itself on having the largest fleet of natural gas buses in Europe.

In this video, we learn how every day household waste is collected, delivered to the biogas plant and converted into biomethane to fuel the city's buses. The creation of this virtuous cycle simultaneously provides solutions for efficient waste management, improved air quality and sustainable mobility. Our cameras go behind the scenes at the state-of-the art biogas plant strategically situated alongside the bus depot, and we meet the people who are driving both the buses and this project to provide a cleaner, quieter and more sustainable urban environment.

Watch the webisode at: cnhindustrial.com/behindthewheel

