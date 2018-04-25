nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. In addition, nLIGHT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price. nLIGHT's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "LASR" on April 26, 2018. The offering is expected to close on April 30, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stifel and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, Canaccord Genuity and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-1. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, or by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at 800-248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 25, 2018. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in a broad range of applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by nLIGHT's representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on nLIGHT's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, nLIGHT's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are, by their nature, subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, nLIGHT's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

