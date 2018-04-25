Kerecis Omega3 Fish-Skin Wound Treatment Receives Scientific Attention at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerecis, the company using fish skin to heal human wounds and tissue damage, will present the results of multiple studies of its technology at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting to be held April 25 to 28. Kerecis is exhibiting at booth 230 at the Charlotte Convention Center.



Kerecis Omega3 Wound is intact fish skin that is rich in naturally occurring Omega3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. When grafted onto damaged human tissue, such as a diabetic or burn wound, the material recruits the body's own cells and ultimately is converted into living tissue.

Eight Presentations Examine the Efficacy of the Kerecis Wound Treatment

The presentations at SAWC include a symposium entitled "Omega3-Containing Fish Skin for Management of Lower-Extremity Wounds." Dr. John C. Lantis (Mount Sinai West and St. Luke's West Hospitals, NY) and Dr. Christopher Winters (American Health Network and St. Vincent Wound Healing Center, Indianapolis) will co-present the symposium on Friday, April 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 (203A).

The lecture will discuss clinical uses and new studies of Kerecis Omega3 fish skin for skin replacement. This wound treatment is different from other skin substitutes because of the structure of the fish skin and the presence of Omega3. Fish skin is inherently more similar to human skin than mammalian-based substitutes. Because there is no risk of disease transmission from fish to humans, the fish skin is only minimally processed, preserving its structure and content. Tissues sourced from mammalian sources, however, are treated with harsh chemicals to reduce the risk of disease transmission. That treatment denatures those materials and reduces their efficacy.

Additionally, the Kerecis Omega3-rich wound treatment will be the subject of seven poster presentations:

Omega3 Rich Fish Skin for Healing of Chronic Wounds in the Private Office , Case Series/Study, Altmanshofer (Poster CS-003)

Case Series/Study, Altmanshofer (Poster CS-003) Acellular Fish Skin Prevents Re-Infection and Amputation in Exposed Bone Lower-Extremity Wounds with History of MRSA and Chronic Osteomyelitis , Case Series/Study, Winters (Poster CS-124)

Case Series/Study, Winters (Poster CS-124) Complex 3D Skin-for-Skin Microstructure of Fish Skin Grafts is Ideal for Cellular Colonization , Laboratory Research, Magnusson (Poster LB-038)

, Laboratory Research, Magnusson (Poster LB-038) Case Series of Complex Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treated with Acellular Fish Skin , Case Series/Study, Banks (Poster CS-009)

, Case Series/Study, Banks (Poster CS-009) Fish-Skin Grafts Omega3 Fatty Acids Are Precursors for the Specialized Pro-Resolving Mediators that Drive Inflammation Resolution,

Laboratory Research, Jonasdottir (Poster LB-025)

Laboratory Research, Jonasdottir (Poster LB-025) Acellular Fish Skin Graft Performance Against Predicted Outcomes in DFU and its Economic Modeling, Case Series/Study, Lantis II (Poster CS-068)

Case Series/Study, Lantis II (Poster CS-068) Pinch Grafting of Chronic, Treatment-resistant Leg Ulcers: a Simple Office-Based Autograft, Case Series/Study, Baldursson (Poster CS-008)

"These scientific studies shed light on the mechanism of the Kerecis fish-skin-based wound treatment and reaffirm its efficacy," said G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, CEO of Kerecis. "That efficacy is the main reason we are experiencing rapid growth in the U.S."

In addition to the scientific presentations, Kerecis will host a premium networking event, Taste of Iceland, featuring Iceland‘s renowned MasterChef Olafur Olafsson.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops regenerative technologies based on fish skin and Omega3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. The initial Kerecis product, Kerecis Omega3 Wound, has been approved by the FDA and European regulatory authorities for wound healing. The second product, Kerecis Omega3 Burn, is designed to be transplanted into tissue that has been damaged by thermal injuries. The products are available in multiple markets worldwide. The Kerecis wound-healing product is patented in the United States and several other countries. The fish skin comes from cod, which are plentiful in the pristine waters of North Iceland. Production takes place in the Kerecis manufacturing facilities in Iceland, which uses geothermally generated electricity.

