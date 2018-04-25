RTDNA 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala: Early Bird Registration Deadline Extended & New Special Accommodation Rate!

TORONTO, Ontario, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register and book accommodation today for the RTDNA 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Early bird registration ends May 4, 2018.



Registration

Don't miss out on the early bird registration prices for the 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala! We have extended the deadline and you can register at the early bird price until May 4, 2018.

REGISTER NOW

Accommodation

Don't forget to book accommodation for the 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala. Please book your accommodation as soon as possible so as not to miss out on staying at the conference hotel. The negotiated group rate has been lowered to $219.00 per night (single rate, plus applicable taxes and fees) and is available until May 4, 2018.

ACCOMMODATION

Conference Program

Telling our audience that we report the facts or that we are truth tellers is not enough anymore. This conference will explore the value of journalism, in terms of both as a business and as a profession, and how we can regain public trust.

PROGRAM

Thank you to our Special Partner and Sponsors for supporting the 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala!

RTDNA Canada | Radio Television Digital News Association

C/O International Conference Services

#300, 1201 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2V2

Phone: 604.681.2153 (Monday-Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM PST)