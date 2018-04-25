Nextech to Showcase Enhanced Cloud-Based Technology at The Aesthetic Meeting 2018

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading provider of health care technology solutions for specialty physician practices, including plastic surgery, will highlight new functionality for its cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) system, NexCloud, in Nextech booth #517 at The Aesthetic Meeting 2018, April 28-30th in New York City. Along with complete EMR and PM functionalities, product and service enhancements include enterprise reporting, revenue cycle management and more.



NexCloud, the subscription-based EMR and PM solution specifically designed for cosmetic surgery practices, enhanced its enterprise reporting feature to ensure practices can easily access and analyze their data. With both standard and custom reporting options, practices can minimize workflow disruptions by running and saving reports when and where it is most convenient.

"Plastic surgeons operate within one of the most competitive areas of medicine. With one, unified system producing quick, easily accessible reports, practices will be able to perform better than ever before," Nextech's president and CEO, Mike Scarbrough explains. "In order to remain successful, practices must stay ahead of patient demands, which means tapping into features that put the patient and ease-of-use front and center, such as the ability to capture photos with RxPhoto, or provide improved access and innovative functionality in the patient portal."

Along with expertise reporting, NexCloud offers new mobile functionality, including an updated iPad user interface, allowing providers to access and capture data easily, regardless of location. Further, new NexCloud enhancements also include bill pay updates to ease patient payments and to capture more revenue through the patient portal.

"In a competitive market it is important to keep patients satisfied and practices efficient. A feature-rich platform relieves the administrative burden for plastic surgeons, allowing them to spend more time caring for patients," said Scarbrough.

Attendees at The Aesthetic Meeting 2018 can visit Nextech booth #517 to experience hands-on demos of these features, book a consultation with compliance and revenue cycle management experts, learn more about show specials and enter to win an Amazon Echo Show.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com