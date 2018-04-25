Premier High School Grads Awarded $50K in Scholarships from Chick-fil-A

DALLAS, texas, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier High School graduates Fernando and Ismael Fuentes were surprised at their Chick-fil-A jobs in Dallas this week when they were each awarded a $25,000 Chick-fil-A Foundation True Inspiration Scholarship. The twin brothers attended ResponsiveEd's Premier High School in Richardson and are now two years into their college degree plans, both studying graphic design, at The University of Texas at Dallas.

"We're both interested in graphic design and after I graduate I want to find a career related to architecture," says Ismael.

"I've recently gotten interested in motion graphics and how it can be used in advertising and marketing. This scholarship will help me finish my degree," says Fernando.

Restaurant Operator Curtis Kelly adds, "There have been so many sacrifices and a history of hard work in the family, so writing the scholarship recommendation wasn't hard."

The Chick-fil-A Foundation True Inspiration Scholarship was awarded to 13 Chick-fil-A team members this year based on demonstrated financial need, leadership, academic achievement and community involvement.

Fernando and Ismael can use the scholarship dollars at any an accredited two or four-year college, university, or technical/vocational school. They both say it should come close to covering their next two years worth of tuition at The University of Texas at Dallas.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

