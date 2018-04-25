Paciolan Announces Kimberly Boren as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paciolan, a leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions, today announced that Kimberly Boren has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 12. In her new role, Boren will lead all finance and accounting teams, serving as the financial liaison with parent company Learfield along with other divisions within the organization. As CFO, Boren will guide forecasting and budgeting for the company and will oversee Paciolan's legal team to manage contracts and compliance.

"We are excited to welcome Kim Boren to our team as Chief Financial Officer, where she will play a key role in the financial future of Paciolan," said Kim Damron, President and CEO of Paciolan. "She has a deep breadth and history of executive financial leadership and will leverage that experience to help lead our team to continued success."

Boren joins Paciolan from AutoWeb, where she held several roles with an increasing level of responsibility over her 10-year history with the company. She has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer since April 2015. Under her leadership, AutoWeb generated record revenues in 2016, increasing 18 percent year-over-year. She was instrumental in completing the company's acquisitions of Dealix and AutoWeb, bringing in important strategic assets, and completing the sale of AutoWeb's specialty finance leads product in early 2017.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join Paciolan and the Learfield family of companies," said Boren. "Kim Damron and the team at Paciolan have a focus on driving revenue for clients and maintaining a commitment to excellence. Their culture of enthusiastic service with an emphasis on growth resonates with me and I'm thrilled to be part of the family."

Boren has also held high-level financial management positions with Experian, Honeywell International, and Shepherd Packaging & Container. She is a University of California, Santa Barbara alumna and earned her MBA in Finance from the Marshall School of Business at University of Southern California.

About Paciolan

Paciolan is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 37 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 120 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Paciolan along with digital marketing firm Mogo Interactive and website provider SIDEARM Sports are subsidiaries of Learfield. Together these companies provide integrated services and solutions to hundreds of live entertainment organizations in North America. Learn more at www.paciolan.com.

About Learfield

An industry leader for more than four decades, Learfield has a deep presence in the college athletics landscape nationwide. It manages the multimedia and sponsorship rights for 125 collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas, and supports athletic departments at all competitive levels as title sponsor of the prestigious Learfield Directors' Cup. Learfield also provides its collegiate partners access to professional concessions and ticket sales; branding, licensing and trademark consulting; digital and social platform expertise; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue and technology systems through its affiliated companies. For more information, visit www.learfield.com.

