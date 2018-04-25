Market Overview

The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Equality, May 10th in New York City

Globe Newswire  
April 25, 2018 5:03pm   Comments
NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the press: For more information on complimentary press passes, please email: steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com and jessica.mara@dowjones.com

Wall Street Journal logo.jpg
Wall Street Journal logo



Leaders drawn from a wide array of fields discuss how we'll live, work and play in an increasingly diverse, equitable and accountable future.

Confirmed speakers include:

Sarah Jessica Parker | Actor, Producer, Businesswoman
Tina Tchen | Partner, Buckley Sandler; a leader of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund
Amber Tamblyn | Writer, Activist, Actor, Director
Chris Hughes | Co-Chair, Economic Security Project
Esther Perel | Psychotherapist and Organizational Consultant
Baratunde Thurston | Futurist Comedian, Writer, Activist
Tracy Chou | Founding Advisor, Project Include
Kater Gordon | Founder, Modern Alliance
Sana Amanat | Vice President, Content & Character Development, Marvel
Morgan DeBaun | Founder and CEO, Blavity, Inc.
Julie Lythcott-Haims | Author, How to Raise an Adult and Real American

For the most up to date information on programming, please visit:
https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/equality/

About the Festival:
The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 100 thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, design, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.

Hosted by top Journal editors the pioneering festival takes place May 8-10, 2018, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, field trips, and demonstrations, as well as exhibits inside the Festival's Innovation Hub.

