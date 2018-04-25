R1 RCM to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9

CHICAGO, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 before market open on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.



R1's management team will host a conference call on May 9 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 866-393-4306 (734-385-2616 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 1529716. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform a health system's revenue cycle performance across settings of care. R1's proven and scalable operating model, the R1 Performance Stack℠, seamlessly complements a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312.324.5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Natalie Joslin

678-585-1206

media@r1rcm.com



