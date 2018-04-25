Dentsply Sirona to Host First Quarter 2018 Conference Call on May 7th

YORK, Pa., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (NASDAQ:XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company™, today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 8:30 am ET. A presentation related to the call will be available on www.dentsplysirona.com in the Investors section. The prior evening, Sunday, May 6, 2018, the Company will report first quarter 2018 financial results.



Conference Call/Webcast Information

Investors can access the webcast via a link on Dentsply Sirona's web site at www.dentsplysirona.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-800-239-9838 for domestic calls, or +1-323-794-2551 for international calls. The Conference ID # is 5737052. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Dentsply Sirona web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-888-203-1112 (for domestic calls) or +1-719-457-0820 (for international calls), replay passcode # 5737052.

About Dentsply Sirona:

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. Dentsply Sirona's global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

