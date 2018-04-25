Tergus Announces Key Leadership Changes

DURHAM, N.C., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tergus today announced key leadership changes to improve performance and accelerate growth.

A key component of this stage in Tergus' expansion is the infusion of new talent and seasoned leadership into the business.

Michael Stenberg has been appointed Vice President, Business Development. In this role his early focus will be in the areas on identifying processes aimed at developing and onboarding new business opportunities that fit Tergus' current business model as well as implementing growth opportunities. Mike joined Ei LLC in December 2009 (then Harmony Labs) and held positions of increasing responsibility until serving in his final capacity as VP of Business Development. He was a key member in creating, launching and promoting EnDev Laboratories along with its new skin biology capabilities. Prior to joining Ei LLC Mike worked at DPT Laboratories holding management positions in Project Management and Business Development.

William (BJ) Schaefer has also joined Tergus in the capacity of Senior Director, Technical Operations and Quality Control. BJ is tasked with reviewing and streamlining manufacturing operations and quality control. His ASQ-Certificate as a Six Sigma Black Belt will be highly relevant as we evaluate methods and improve our processes and outcomes. BJ has held roles in research, process improvement, technical transfer, quality and manufacturing and within both small and large organizations such as Multidata, Mallinckrodt, KV, Patheon, ConAgra, GSK, Virbac and Ei Solutionworks.

Charles Gray remains Site Head at EnDev Laboratories in Kannapolis. Charles joined EnDev in December 2010 to build a robust pharmaceutical development capability. He previously served as Director of Global CMC Regulatory Affairs and Executive Director, Global Product Development with Stiefel, a GSK Company. Prior to joining Stiefel, Charles spent 5 years with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) Reviewer for sterile products and as a Consumer Safety Officer in the FDA CDER Office of Compliance.

Jean-Philippe Therrien remains Vice President, Skin Biology having joined EnDev in November 2016. JP brings more than 20 years of experience in dermatological research and more than 9 years of experience in topical product development for both, prescription (Rx) and consumer healthcare/cosmetic (Cx) products, where his work has been extensively published in high-impact journals, scientific presentations, patent applications, and sale aids. JP is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Society of Investigative Dermatology.

"Exceptional leadership will advance Tergus' strategic goals, branding, and customer support. This will lead to better customer experience and enhanced efficiency" said Vijendra Nalamothu, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Tergus Pharma, LLC. He added "ensuring we have the right organizational structure in place is critical to improving execution and increasing effectiveness. Consistent with the strategy articulated when EnDev Labs was acquired, this leadership team will strengthen Tergus' capabilities and competitiveness as an industry leader in the dermatological space."

