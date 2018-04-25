Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton Investments, is proud to announce that Michael A. Cabanas, Managing Director and Head of Relationship Development for Fiduciary Trust International of the South, was elected to the Orange Bowl Committee as an Active Member for the 2018-19 year.



The eight members of the new class will play an integral role as the Orange Bowl gears up to host the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One® Orange Bowl on December 29, 2018; the 25th Annual MetroPCS® Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 22, 2018; as well as numerous other sporting events and community activities throughout South Florida.

"As a South Florida native, Michael has generously given his time and energy to numerous local organizations including the United Way and the Boys and Girls Clubs," said Linda Krouner, regional leader of Fiduciary Trust's Coral Gables office. "His election to the Orange Bowl Committee will give him additional opportunities to serve his community. We applaud his volunteerism and fully support his efforts."

The Orange Bowl Committee was created in 1935 with the mission of generating tourism for South Florida through an annual football game and supporting events. The non-profit sports organization that promotes and serves the South Florida community has grown to 360 members since its inception. It has expanded beyond Greater Miami to become a cornerstone of the entire South Florida area.

"The Orange Bowl is always a great football game, but it's really about a lot more than that," said Mr. Cabanas. "I'm proud to be a part of this great organization and look forward to helping the Committee continue its outstanding work."

While its primary mission for 80 years has been to bring tourism to South Florida through an annual football game and events, the Orange Bowl has also maintained a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach. Over the past 15 years, it has provided nearly $1.5 million in scholarships to high school student athletes and institutions of higher education.

In addition to the Orange Bowl, Mr. Cabanas is also a member of the University of Miami Citizens Board. He is on the board of CAP Inc., which assists Miami-Dade public school students who need additional collegiate funding, and is a past board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida International University and his M.B.A from Nova Southeastern University. He lives in Coral Gables with his wife Katie and four children.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $79 billion in assets under administration and management as of December 31, 2017, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, San Mateo, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in over 30 countries, the California-based company has 70 years of investment experience and over $737 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

