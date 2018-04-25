Prison Fellowship Response to Delay of Prison Reform and Redemption Act Vote

Washington, D.C., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners and their families—and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform—released the following statement after voting was delayed Wednesday on the Prison Reform and Redemption Act of 2017 (H.R. 3356):



"The delay in voting on the Prison Reform and Redemption Act in the House of Representatives is a disappointment to Prison Fellowship and the hundreds of thousands of prisoners and families we serve in our programs," said Craig DeRoche, Senior Vice President, Advocacy and Public Policy. "There is no disagreement about what is in the bill, the fight is over what has not been put in this legislation—and the people who pay the price for these delays are the men and women that are incarcerated today. Delaying, or even killing these important reforms disregards the hope, dignity, value and potential of the people incarcerated today and will only serve the practical outcome of making America less safe by continuing the current recidivism rate."



"Prison Fellowship has supported sentencing reform, prison reform and second chances for 42 years," added DeRoche. "We advocate for justice reform as a moral and values-based issue that should unite Americans. In addition to improving prison programs and incentives, the amended Prison Reform and Redemption Act would fix the ambiguity related to calculating good-time credit, providing relief for every federal prisoner. It would be a shame if partisanship or politics were to enter what has otherwise been a debate where the political right and left work together to advance shared principles. We are hopeful that the Prison Reform and Redemption Act can move forward in the House as soon as possible."



About Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners and their families, and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive and just society.

Jim Forbes Prison Fellowship 703-554-8540 jim_forbes@pfm.org