Sharecare to be featured during three sessions at HLTH in Las Vegas

Company's co-founder and CEO Jeff Arnold and Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner to speak during general session on Monday, May 7

A Healthy Competition: High-Tech and High-Touch





ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health company helping people manage all their health in one place, today announced that several of its executives will be featured during three special sessions at HLTH, the new groundbreaking event for healthcare innovation, which will be held on May 6-9, 2018 at the ARIA, Las Vegas. During each of their sessions, Sharecare's speakers will demonstrate the company's commitment to disrupting the industry without disenfranchising its stakeholders and showcase its ability to empower consumers to take an active role in improving their own health, as well as the wellbeing of their communities.



On Monday, May 7, 2018, at 12:10 p.m. PDT, Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare, and Dan Buettner, founder of Blue Zones, LLC, will speak during a general session titled, "A Healthy Competition: High-Tech and High-Touch." Recognizing the movement, friction and change happening in healthcare today, particularly in high-tech versus high-touch approaches, the two thought leaders – one a digital health pioneer and the other an explorer and bestselling author – will discuss how they are putting their digital differences aside and partnering to improve the wellbeing of communities across the globe.

WHEN: Monday, May 7, 2018 at 12:10 p.m. PDT WHERE: Ironwood Ballroom WHAT:

General Session | A Healthy Competition: High-Tech and High-Touch WHO: Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare; and founder, WebMD Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow; New York Times bestselling author; and founder of Blue Zones, LLC

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at 8:40 a.m. PDT, Dean Ornish, M.D., founder of Ornish Lifestyle Medicine™ at Sharecare, will deliver a general session keynote titled, "The Transformative Power of Lifestyle Medicine." Dr. Ornish will discuss how lifestyle medicine can reverse the progression of the most common chronic diseases. Further, he will reveal findings from hospitals and health systems around the country that are realizing better clinical outcomes, bigger cost savings and better adherence than ever before by instituting Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, the first program of its kind to be reimbursed by Medicare. Available through Sharecare, the Ornish program is covered by Medicare and most major insurance companies, and, most importantly, has helped thousands of people from across the country take their lives back.



WHEN: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. PDT WHERE: Ironwood Ballroom WHAT: General Session | The Transformative Power of Lifestyle Medicine WHO: Dean Ornish, M.D., founder of Ornish Lifestyle Medicine™ at Sharecare

Also on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:50 a.m. PDT, Sharecare executives will be featured in a panel discussion – "Innovate: Re-imagine Health" – alongside David Hoke, senior director, associate health and wellbeing for Walmart. Moderated by Howard Gruverman, executive vice president of enterprise for Sharecare, Walmart's Hoke and Ashlin Jones, vice president, research and advanced data science for Sharecare, will discuss how new health and productivity technologies and strategies are transforming employer wellness programs into highly effective and practical outcomes-based solutions that address the whole person at work and home.



WHEN: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:50 a.m. PDT WHERE: Track Room 5 WHAT: Employer Perspective: Shift or Get Off the Pot | Session #1 – Innovate: Re-imagine Health WHO: Howard Gruverman, Sharecare's executive vice president of enterprise David Hoke, Walmart's senior director of associate health and wellbeing Ashlin Jones, Sharecare's vice president of research and advanced data science

To learn more about Sharecare's ability to deliver real engagement and meaningful change for employers, event attendees can visit Sharecare at booth #101 in the Exhibit Hall.



About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/39025d6c-1333-4d40-a5d3-d6c8bf9982d7



