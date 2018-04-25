PeopleFluent is to be acquired by Learning Technologies Group (LTG)

LTG is a Leader in Technology-Driven Workplace Learning: Revenue was up 84% in 2017, and stock price increased 85% in the last 12 months



Companies complement each other geographically: 63% of LTG's revenue are from Europe/UK; 85% of PeopleFluent's revenues are from North America

LTG will extend its product line with addition of PeopleFluent's recruiting, compensation, performance and succession offerings

WALTHAM, Mass. and RALEIGH, N.C., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleFluent® today is announcing our agreement to be acquired by Learning Technologies Group, the global leader in technology-driven workplace learning.

Together, LTG and PeopleFluent will form a global team of over 800 colleagues dedicated to delivering innovative, differentiated solutions for developing and managing talent to its customers, combining PeopleFluent's international expertise in talent management with LTG's market leading learning solutions (content, services and technology). Already recognized as a pioneer in recruiting and compensation, the addition of LTG's learning resources, expertise and applications will quickly solidify PeopleFluent's leadership position in Learning.

"Joining Learning Technologies Group (LTG) will support and extend our mission to be the market's leading Talent Management solutions provider and will provide a broader opportunity for our employees and customers, in addition to the broader Human Capital Management ecosystem", said Charles S. Jones, Chairman and CEO of PeopleFluent. "In addition, PeopleFluent's Productivity Platform will serve to unify PeopleFluent and the LTG brand solutions, creating a platform capable of managing and developing a multi-generational, diverse and inclusive, permanent and contingent, and collaboration-centric workforce while increasing productivity and driving business outcomes."

During 2017, LTG derived 63% of its revenues in the UK and Europe, and 33% in North America. Conversely, PeopleFluent derived approximately 85% of its revenue from North America. As there is very little overlap in the customers, substantial cross-selling opportunities exist as a result of the combination. In addition, PeopleFluent's workforce compliance and diversity and workforce planning capabilities will further differentiate the combined offering.

LTG has achieved exceptional results over the past year:

Strong organic revenue growth (36% in FY2017) and margin improvements (adjusted earnings before interest and taxes were 27% of revenues in 2017, vs. 25% in 2016)

Successful account management approach to sales and client delivery

Investment in IP; development of focused R&D roadmap

Exited 2017 with record order book and strong sales pipeline

During the past year, LTG's stock has risen over 85% on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, and closed at 99.40 pence on April 23, 2018.

"I am delighted to announce that LTG has entered into an agreement to acquire PeopleFluent. Learning and talent are closely aligned, and integrated talent and learning solutions will become vital as the pressure increases on corporates to attract, develop and retain people," said Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive of LTG. "We are really excited to find an organisation that matches the LTG approach where each element is regarded as market-leading and can stand on its own, but when combined, provides transformational benefits to clients."

The synergistic nature of LTG's brands will support and augment PeopleFluent's position as a best-of-breed Learning and Talent Development platform. Access to LTG's talent and technology will enable a highly differentiated offering from which PeopleFluent expects to leverage its strengths and achieve product innovations that will benefit its clients, employees and valued business partners.

About PeopleFluent

Designed exclusively for large enterprise employers, PeopleFluent is a leading independent provider of cloud based integrated recruiting, talent management, and compensation management solutions. By deeply integrating pervasive video, strategic analytics and collaborative social technologies into its complete suite of Talent Management applications, PeopleFluent redefines employee engagement to boost productivity and improve financial results. Spanning across an organization's entire global workforce with one talent cloud, PeopleFluent equips leaders with the meaningful talent data and strategic analytics necessary to make better business decisions.

PeopleFluent has worked with over 5,100 organizations in over 200 countries and territories to engage employees to drive better business results. Today, 50 percent of the Fortune 100 relies on PeopleFluent as part of their talent management delivery strategy, helping them successfully achieve their talent aspirations.

