Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results, Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00am ET

TORONTO, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2018 on Tuesday, May 8th after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/calendar.aspx?iid=4313817 for further details.

Gaston Tano

Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO

Telephone: 416.744.5539

Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com

shawcor.com