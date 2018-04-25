The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Cities, May 9th in New York City
NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|
Members of the press: For more information on complimentary press passes, please email: steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com and jessica.mara@dowjones.com
More than two thirds of the population will reside in urban areas by 2050. To understand these cities of the future, star architects, major developers and America's most important and influential mayors will show us how we'll live in the decades ahead.
Confirmed speakers include:
Ras J. Baraka | Mayor of Newark
Rahm Emanuel | Mayor of Chicago
Chris Jennings | Author, Paradise Now: the Story of American Utopianism
Jeff Rosenthal | Co-Founder, Summit
Pam Elardo | Deputy Commissioner, Bureau of Wastewater Treatment, NYC Environmental Protection
Stephen Ross | Chairman and Founder, Related Companies
Richard Florida | Director, Martin Prosperity Institute at the University of Toronto; Global Research Professor, New York University; Co-Founder and Senior Editor, The Atlantic City Lab
Toni L. Griffin | Founder, Urban Planning for the American City; Professor in Practice, Harvard Graduate School of Design
Daniel Doctoroff | Chairman and CEO, Sidewalk Labs
For the most up to date information on programming, please visit:
https://foefestival.wsj.com/tracks/cities/
About the Festival:
The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 100 thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, design, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.
Hosted by top Journal editors the pioneering festival takes place May 8-10, 2018, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, field trips, and demonstrations, as well as exhibits inside the Festival's Innovation Hub.