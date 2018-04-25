The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival Presents: The Future of Cities, May 9th in New York City

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

More than two thirds of the population will reside in urban areas by 2050. To understand these cities of the future, star architects, major developers and America's most important and influential mayors will show us how we'll live in the decades ahead.

Confirmed speakers include:

Ras J. Baraka | Mayor of Newark

Rahm Emanuel | Mayor of Chicago

Chris Jennings | Author, Paradise Now: the Story of American Utopianism

Jeff Rosenthal | Co-Founder, Summit

Pam Elardo | Deputy Commissioner, Bureau of Wastewater Treatment, NYC Environmental Protection

Stephen Ross | Chairman and Founder, Related Companies

Richard Florida | Director, Martin Prosperity Institute at the University of Toronto; Global Research Professor, New York University; Co-Founder and Senior Editor, The Atlantic City Lab

Toni L. Griffin | Founder, Urban Planning for the American City; Professor in Practice, Harvard Graduate School of Design

Daniel Doctoroff | Chairman and CEO, Sidewalk Labs

The Wall Street Journal's inaugural Future of Everything Festival is bringing together more than 100 thinkers, doers and change makers across many fields, including technology, business, design, and culture for a definitive look ahead at the groundbreaking innovations and ideas that are transforming the world.

Hosted by top Journal editors the pioneering festival takes place May 8-10, 2018, in New York City with provocative interviews, panel discussions, debates, field trips, and demonstrations, as well as exhibits inside the Festival's Innovation Hub.