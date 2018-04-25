Alexander's Declares Quarterly $4.50 Dividend on Common Shares

PARAMUS, N.J., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share payable on May 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2018.



Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

CONTACT: MATTHEW IOCCO

(201) 587-8541