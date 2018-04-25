Transcontinental Inc. announces that all regulatory approvals have been obtained for the acquisition of Coveris Americas

MONTREAL, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL) (TSX:TCL) (TSX:TCL) announces that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced proposed acquisition of the business of Coveris Americas, a business held by Coveris Holdings S.A., have been obtained. This transaction is expected to close on May 1, 2018.



ABOUT TC TRANSCONTINENTAL

TC Transcontinental is Canada's largest printer and a key supplier of flexible packaging in North America. The Corporation is also a leader in its specialty media segments. TC Transcontinental's mission is to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are strong values held by TC Transcontinental and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

TC Transcontinental currently has over 6,100 employees in Canada and the United States, and had revenues of approximately $2.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 29, 2017. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.





For information:

Media

Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3581

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc

www.tc.tc