PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today that Eric Crooker has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing, effective immediately.



Crooker will have overall responsibility for contracts, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for the Ingalls shipyard and will report to Tom Stiehle, Ingalls' vice president, business management, and chief financial officer. He succeeds Don Perkins, who will retire from Ingalls on July 1 after more than 35 years of service in federal government contracting and subcontracting, business management, and new business capture.

"Eric is an outstanding professional and excelled in his previous assignments as senior counsel and as director of contract administration," Stiehle said. "He has built a great reputation for success and commitment to this organization. We look forward to his continuing success in this new role."

Crooker joined HII in 2012 and served as a senior counsel at Ingalls. In 2017, he was promoted to director of contract administration at Ingalls. Prior to joining HII, Crooker practiced law in the areas of commercial litigation, employment law and business counseling. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University.

